AEW headed to Wilkes-Barre, Wes Lee booked for TNA Slammiversary

– Wes Lee is coming back to TNA to tag with The Rascalz and take on No Quarter Catch Crew at Slammiversary.

– For the first time, All Elite Wrestling is bringing Dynamite and Rampage to the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 18th…

#AEW makes its Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania debut for #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, September 18th at @MoheganPA! Pre-sale starts on July 24th. Tickets on sale July 26th. Sign up NOW to become an AEW Insider and get early ticket access at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/deDSkqIQ2M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024

