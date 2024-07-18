AEW headed to Wilkes-Barre, Wes Lee booked for TNA Slammiversary

Jul 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Wes Lee is coming back to TNA to tag with The Rascalz and take on No Quarter Catch Crew at Slammiversary.

– For the first time, All Elite Wrestling is bringing Dynamite and Rampage to the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 18th…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Jackie Gayda

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal