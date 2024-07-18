A possible AEW departure

Paul Wight signed with AEW a few years back but it appears his deal could be nearing its end.

Wight signed with AEW to be the color announcer on AEW Dark Elevation, the 2nd string AEW YouTube series. It would feature guys on the lower level of the tryout realm whereas Dark was the “just off TV” stage show. Both Dark and Dark Elevation were cancelled when AEW renewed their media rights deal with WBD and as such, Wight has been employed to do not very much for quite some time.

The company did trademark Captain Insano, a character that Wight played in the Adam Sandler football movie The Waterboy. Aside from a few T shirts released, a few cameo appearances in The Acclaimed’s rap videos, and one match where he walked to the ram, slammed somene, and walked back, Wight has done next to nothing with the trademarked persona.

Mark Henry was hired around the same time as Paul Wight and his deal recently expired also.

