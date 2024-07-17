WWE and Call of Duty are teaming up

Jul 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE is teaming with the popular Call of Duty video game series.

Call of Duty revealed an exciting collaboration with WWE for Season 5, set to launch on July 24.

While specific details are yet to be disclosed, this partnership continues WWE’s trend of teaming up with popular video game franchises. In the past, WWE has collaborated with Rocket League, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.

