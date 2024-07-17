Spoilers: ROH Television Taping Results

Ring of Honor up first tonight:

Singles Match:

Queen Aminata defeated McKenzie Morgan

Singles Match:

Red Velvet defeated Mya (missed the last name)

Trios Tag Team Match:

Cage of Agony defeated Carson Hutchinson, Cappuccino Jones, and Austin (missed the last name)

Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo. Athena runs down the town and talks about Death Before Dishonor. Athena talked about walking without crutches, but she only did it because of an adrenaline rush. Starkz says she outsmarted everyone to become the ROH Women’s TV Championship, and Athena says she is still better than everyone even on one foot.

End of ROH taping

