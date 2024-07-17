Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results

Jul 17, 2024 - by Michael Riba

Rampage:

Tag Team Match:
The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party

Trios Tag Team Match:
Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong
-After the Match, Don Callis got into the ring and Kyle Fletcher attacked Cassidy. Mark Briscoe made the save before Strong came back and beat him down and left with the ROH World Championship belt.

Singles Match:
Kris Statlander defeated a local talent

Tag Team Match:
Chris Jericho and Big Bill defeated The Outrunners
-After the Match, Jericho and Minoru Suzuki stare down on the ramp

Singles Match:
Minoru Suzuki defeated The Butcher

