Sami Zayn comedy show added to SummerSlam weekend

A Sami Zayn comedy show, titled Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland, has been added to the SummerSlam weekend and will take place on Friday, August 2 at 11PM after Smackdown.

It will be held at The Agora, the same location where The Undertaker will also host his 1deadMAN SHOW the following day on the afternoon prior to SummerSlam.

This is the second Sami Zayn comedy show that is part of a WWE premium live event weekend, with WWE trying it out at Money in the Bank in Toronto last month. That show had Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Johnny Knoxville appear.

Tickets for this new show go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10AM ET at AgoraCleveland.com. They are priced $48 to $78. A limited number of meet and greet tickets with Zayn for the post show will also be available.

