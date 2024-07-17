Notes on Rhea Ripley and Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy will make his GCW debut on August 2nd in Cleveland.

*CLEVELAND UPDATE* Just Signed: MATT HARDY makes his GCW Debut on August 2nd in CLEVELAND! Plus:

Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop

Mance vs ?

Janela vs ?

Nick Gage

Maki Itoh

Matt Cardona

Gringo Loco

Bussy

+more! Tix:https://t.co/btZN1tr7Zd Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/9HU9kzHDes — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 16, 2024

– Rhea Ripley will not be wrestling until she takes on Liv Morgan at WWE “SummerSlam” on August 3rd.

Ripley has not been 100% cleared to compete, but, sources that spoke to PWInsider Elite, say that she will be cleared in time for her title match on the show.

