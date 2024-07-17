Notes on Rhea Ripley and Matt Hardy
– Matt Hardy will make his GCW debut on August 2nd in Cleveland.
*CLEVELAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT HARDY makes his GCW Debut on August 2nd in CLEVELAND!
Plus:
Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop
Mance vs ?
Janela vs ?
Nick Gage
Maki Itoh
Matt Cardona
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more!
– Rhea Ripley will not be wrestling until she takes on Liv Morgan at WWE “SummerSlam” on August 3rd.
Ripley has not been 100% cleared to compete, but, sources that spoke to PWInsider Elite, say that she will be cleared in time for her title match on the show.