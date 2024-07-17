Notes on Rhea Ripley and Matt Hardy

Jul 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy will make his GCW debut on August 2nd in Cleveland.

Rhea Ripley will not be wrestling until she takes on Liv Morgan at WWE “SummerSlam” on August 3rd.

Ripley has not been 100% cleared to compete, but, sources that spoke to PWInsider Elite, say that she will be cleared in time for her title match on the show.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Miyu Amasaki

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal