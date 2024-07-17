Linda McMahon comments on the Trump shooting

A shooting took place on Saturday during 2024 United States presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was said to have not been seriously hurt but two people including the shooter were reported dead.

Former WWE President/CEO Linda McMahon, who has been a public supporter of Trump, commented on the attempted assassination…

A shudder went through my body when I heard the words “President Trump has been shot”, but thank God, when I turned on the TV he was on his feet with a strong, confident fist in the air saying “fight, fight, fight”. A true warrior fighting for the people, fighting for democracy,… pic.twitter.com/jMF8GxsUfZ — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) July 16, 2024

