First match official for The Great American Bash 2024

The first match for The Great American Bash NXT special was announced last night with NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez taking on Thea Hail.

It is currently unknown on which night this match will air since the GAB is now over two nights, on July 30 and August 6.

During their in-ring segment, the champion said that she’s competing with the ones in the history books rather than those in the current NXT locker room, name-dropping Charlotte Flair.

Perez said that Flair made her first televised appearance 13 years ago and is now a 14-time champion and she will go on to break all her records.

Flair responded to Perez, telling she almost got it right since it’s been 11 years, and not 13.

“Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it,” Flair wrote.

