Wyatt Sicks leave VHS tape during Pat McAfee Show after “You Lied” image shows on screen

The Wyatt Sicks angle continued on The Pat McAfee show this afternoon when a “You Lied” image flashed on screen like it did last week or so.

The image appeared while McAfee and his team were interviewing ESPN baseball analyst Jeff Passan. The lights went out and McAfee’s production team said that it wasn’t them and their console is frozen.

“Do I feel like Chad Gable right now?” Passan said.

McAfee then went off stage and retrieved a box which contained a VHS tape, similar to what Nikki Cross delivered to Michael Cole over the past two weeks.

“Last time I saw this box, a freak show was staring at me,” McAfee said.

Later on X, McAfee said that he will be bringing the box tonight to Raw.

“Could you please let the Wyatt’s know that I am a massive fan and I believe @MichaelCole would be a much better handler of the box,” McAfee wrote. “And also let them know that it has been an ABSOLUTE HONOR to transfer it a couple of times now but, it’s very ok for me not to!”

