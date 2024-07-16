WWE to tape next week’s Smackdown this Friday as well

Fans attending this Friday’s Smackdown in Omaha, Nebraska will be in for a long night as WWE will be taping next week’s episode of the show immediately following the conclusion of the live broadcast on FOX.

The reason for the two back-to-back tapings is because next week, WWE will spend Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Japan for three SuperShows in Osaka and Tokyo. The trip to Japan will start after Raw next Monday.

With top Superstars from both set of rosters on the tour, it won’t be possible to run a parallel, live broadcast of Smackdown when half the crew is on the other side of the world.

The July 27 non-televised live event from Tokyo is sold out, with the other two shows selling very well too.

WWE returns live with Raw from St Paul, Minnesota on July 29.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

