NXT Report, 7/16/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are once again on the call.

We jump right to our first match.

Match 1. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee) VS Callus (Wolfgang and Mark and Joe Coffey)

Joe and Trey start off. Trey shows the fans right away what TNA fans have seen for a while, lightning speed offense. Joe bails and tags in Wolfgang who goes to the power game on Wentz. Wentz eats a suplex, but rannas Joe when he tags in. Wes tags in and he scissor spins Coffey. After another ranna, Wes gets a two count. Joe tags Wolf and he shoulders and slams Wes. He then drops him neck first on the top rope. Wolf tags and the Coffey brothers pound on Wes in their corner. Wes gets help from Trey and Wentz, and things break down to a 6 way break. Joe Hendry enters the arena to a massive pop. The fans sing along to Joe as he joins the announce team as we go to break. Once back, Booker questions Joe why he is here. Joe wonders why he asks. Wes tags in Zachary and delivers a series of kicks and a missile version off the top. He then suplexes Joe and tags in Trey. They double the Coffey’s. Wolf breaks up a pin attempt. They do a triple kick, then they kick the Coffey’s to the floor. Moonsaults to the floor follow. The Rascalz are on full display. We get a NXTNA chant. We get an assisted double stomp by Wes and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, The Rascalz

Joe Hendry cheers on his TNA friends. We then get a highlight package from the main event and the build up from last week. The package is narrated by Joe Hendry himself.

Chase U has a quick backstage promo. Duke Hudson will challenge for the North American Champion.

Ava and NXT Champ Ethan Page are shown. Page is shown complaining about a unsafe environment. Donte Chen is announced as the first challenger tonight for Ethan Page.

Roxanne Perez enters the arena with the NXT Womens Championship in street clothes. She starts complaining about a lack of respect from the onset. She complains about the fan support Lola Vice received in a losing effort against her. She mentions Charlotte Flair. She says she will shatter all her records, as well as a few other former champions. She mentions the new faces coming to NXT and Thea Hill. Hill walks out and wonders out loud why anyone owes her anything, let alone respect. Thea tells her to doubt her. She will beat her at The Great American Bash and continue to make her a loser. Perez tells her she isn’t ready for this. She calls Thea a little girl. They begin brawling. They trade submissions. Thea locks on the arm bar and secures it until they are separated.

NXT Womens North American Champ, Colani Jordan is interviewed backstage. She says she is looking forward to all the new faces entering NXT. Wendy Choo sneaks up to her and gives her a stare before walking off.

We get another Brooks Jenson highlight reel of all his incidents.

Lola Vice is interviewed backstage. She basically says she isn’t done with Roxanne Perez. Just then, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jane and Jazmyn Nyx enter and berate her as a rookie. They then told her to go back to MMA. Vice says she isn’t going anywhere and then challenges Nyx.

Match 2. Je’Von Evans VS Brooks Jenson (with Josh Briggs)

Brooks tells Josh Briggs he doesn’t need him at ringside, but Briggs stays with him. Evans and Brooks start brawling right away. They fight to the floor and slug it out. Evans is crotched on the barricade, but shakes it off and superkicks Jenson and then moonsaults him from the apron. Back in the ring, she spin kicks Brooks to the face, but misses a splash. Brooks lariats him and goes to the ground and pound. He then plants Evans on the announce table with an inverted suplex and then dives from the apron to the table with an elbow. Back from break, the fight is now in the ring. Jenson is in control and has Evans in a crab. Evans dodges an elbow and rannas Brooks off the top rope. He follows with a crossbody and a spin kick. He then goes to the top with a crossbody for two. Brooks counters with a Styles clash. Shawn Spears comes out for a look. Jenson pulls Briggs away from Spears and tells him to not mess with him and not worry about him. Evans dives to the floor on Brooks. Evans delivers a top rope springboard cutter back in the ring for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Je’Von Evans

Brooks attacks Evans post match. Briggs stops him as Shawn Spears watches on with an evil eye.

We next see The D’Angelo Family playing cards in the back. Charlie Dempsey enters and asks for a word with The Don. Dempsey asks for some advice on how to take care of a hypothetical problem. D’Angelo offers no help.

Dante Chen says he is ready for the challenge for the NXT title tonight backstage.

Trick Williams is shown talking Ilja Dragunov on a facetime call. Ilja encourages Williams to get back on track and get his title back. Pete Dunne offers him no help or advice.

Match 3. NXT Champ, Ethan Page VS Dante Chen

Page taunts Chen to start the match. The crowd is firmly behind Chen. Chen schoolboys Page for 2. Page then eats a few kicks and karate thrusts. Page tosses Chen to the floor and dives on him. He then punches him in the ring repeatedly. He slams and back elbows him for a two count. Chen kicks Page in the head, shoulders him and sunset flips him for a two count. After in inverted atomic drop, he school boys Page again for two. He then backslides Page for two. He then double chops Page for two. He goes to the top, but slips off the ropes and gets booted. Page then Ego’s Edges Chen for the win.

Winner and still champion, Ethan Page.

Page is jumped by Oro Mensah. Page plants him and Mensah is left laying and Page walks off triumphantly. Mensah is not done though and catches him on the ramp. He then brings Page back to the ring and pounds on him and beats him so bad, he slaps the mat 3 times in a pinning position.

