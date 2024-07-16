Janel Grant’s team file petition against Peak Wellness Inc as part of lawsuit vs Vince McMahon

Attorneys for Janel Grant have filed a pre-action discovery petition in Connecticut court against Peak Wellness Inc. and its CEO, Dr. Carlon Colker as part of their civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

The petition requests medical records related to Grant who was treated several times at the clinic at the request of Vince McMahon. The petition alleges that Grant received IV treatments and unlabeled pills.

Her attorneys want all electronic medical records, billing, payment records related to their client, Peak Wellness Inc’s payment agreements with Vince McMahon and WWE, reasons why Grant prescribed treatments, and all communications between McMahon and Dr. Colcker related to her.

“On multiple visits, Dr. Colker prescribed Ms. Grant with ‘adrenal trays’ or ‘adrenal supplement trays,’ provided by his office and instructed her to take the unmarked pills daily,” the petition states. “Dr. Colker did not explain the substances, dosages, or purpose of the pills to Ms. Grant beyond purportedly addressing her symptoms of fatigue. When Ms. Grant asked Dr. Colker about the substance of the supplement trays, and specifically which substance(s) caused her to experience nausea, he responded with pushback about trust, including, ‘If you don’t trust me, we have bigger problems.’”

The full filing can be read here.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996



Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

