Flair asked about his AEW status, Rikishi on Jey Uso not winning at MITB

– Ric Flair via Busted Open Radio said that he pitched turning heel on Sting at AEW Revolution to close the PPV, and Tony Khan asked him to not blade and cut himself.

Flair said, “I haven’t heard back from them since…just Ric that’s a great idea. We’ll call you later on.’”

– Rikishi said on his podcast that Jey Uso not winning at Money in the Bank hit a nerve.

“That kind of hits a nerve with me. I’m not asking or saying to give this kid a free pass because who he is and where he comes from. But I mean, again, I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does.”

(transcript by fightful)

