Cody Rhodes: “I just remember AEW lovingly”

Rhodes talks on the end of his run in AEW:

“How AEW ended was terrible, really, and people are going to write books later on and these stories are going to get out there and then it’s going to be a whole new ballgame, —

“Regardless of any petty squabbles, I will always have a love for it. I got to wrestle Brodie Lee’s final match. I got to lead people, young people behind the scenes. I will always have a love for it.”

“I just remember AEW lovingly, and I also knew I was leaving.

I knew it was a season. I knew this wasn’t going to last and I knew there was something greater for me out there.

And I know that might sound negative to people, but it’s not. That’s the biggest prize in the wrestling game.”

– Cody Rhodes via Chris Van Vliet

