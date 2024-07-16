Cody Rhodes comments on remarks in The Young Bucks book

Rhodes Comments On Remarks in The Young Bucks book …

“I hated that in The Young Bucks’ book they said I was last to the signing. Because that’s a big thing. Some of the AEW defenders who don’t realize they’re turning people off to their product more than they’re turning people on.

That’s one of the things that people always cite, Oh, he was last, he wasn’t that big a deal to the origin. No. This guy here who’s off camera was the first person to ever meet Tony. And he met him in a vetting process for all of us.

So yes, I guess I was the last and yes, I had different thoughts and it’s not incorrect at all what they said. Yeah, it’s not incorrect but I was just in on it as well as anybody else.”

– Cody Rhodes via Chris Van Vliet

