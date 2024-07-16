AEW planning a major Dallas show, update on the ongoing media rights negotiations

– AEW is planning to run a major event in the Dallas area in 2025. Dallas sources tell Fightful that the event is “to be on par” with AEW’s biggest event, reports Fightful Select.

– Dave Meltzer says AEW’s ongoing media rights negotiations are the reason recent episodes of AEW Dynamite have been loaded with high profile matches and angles:

“The reason that these shows have been so loaded is because the negotiations aren’t done and they’re really looking… To get the best foot forward.

“Until the contract is signed, if it’s signed, which presumably it will, but these ratings are important as far as the final payment numbers and time slots and all the other stuff that’s going into the negotiations and all aspects of it.

“If the product looks hot in the ratings its gonna help them, that’s why next week’s show is so loaded, that’s why this week’s show is the way it was.”

