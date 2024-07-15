The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on USA Network from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour red brand program is an opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley’s return, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental title, Drew McIntyre returns from suspension, plus GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face, and Priest battles Braun Strowman.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 15, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 7/15/24

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot to a very elaborate video package looking at Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s long rivalry, with each injuring the other and Liv going after Dominik Mysterio lately.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Kick Off This Week’s Show

A live shot of Ripley exiting an elevator is shown and then we get the Goodfellas kitchen scene, single camera shot as she walks through the backstage area all the way out to the stage, where her theme hits and the crowd roars. She says Liv has been walking around that entire time with something that’s hers, and it’s not Dominik Mysterio, it’s the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Ripley then calls Morgan out to the ring. The theme for Dominik Mysterio hits instead. The crowd boos as “Daddy” Dom makes his way out with his purple cow vest on. He tries to talk as he heads to the ring with a single rose in-hand, ala Eddie Guerrero and Chyna. The crowd chants “You f*cked up!” at him and loudly boos over anything he says, per usual.

As he tries talking to Ripley, who has her back turned to him, we hear another voice. Liv Morgan appears on the big screen. She says she’s sorry about her voice, which is almost gone, because she’s had a long weekend in Mexico and she’s known to be a screamer. She brings up her vow to take everything from her. She boasts kissing Dom and says it’s good she’s back, but now Liv’s on top.

Dom tells Ripley it’s not like that. Ripley ignores him. She tells Liv her Revenge Tour ends when she finally gets in the ring with her. She says she’s waited three months and she can wait a bit longer. She challenges her to a match at SummerSlam. She warns Ripley that she’s not the same little Liv she remembers. She touts helping Dom beat his deadbeat dad Rey Mysterio, something Ripley couldn’t do.

She accepts Ripley’s challenge and tells Dom she hopes to see him there. Ripley says she knows she’ll see her soon. She says at SummerSlam she not only ends her Revenge Tour and her title reign, she’s gonna end her career. She drops the mic and says “Watch me!” and blows a kiss right into the camera, all-the-while continuing to ignore and not even look at Dom-Dom.

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

We see some more arrival shots of Superstars in action tonight and then we return inside the Nutter Center where the theme for Sheamus hits. Pat McAfee proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT …BABY!” as ‘The Celtic Warrior’ heads to the ring to kick things off with our opening match of the show. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dom still following Rhea Ripley around trying to apologize. Ripley sees The Judgment Day Clubhouse decorated and asks “What’s this?” Dom says he wanted to do something special. She throws flowers in his face. He turns and sees Damian Priest having a good chuckle over this. Back inside the arena, “Big” Bronson Reed makes his way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Sheamus sent flying on the floor by Reed. He fights back and beats down Reed near the commentary desk, with McAfee getting caught up in the chaos. Cole asks if McAfee is alright, and he says he is. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Sheamus hoist the massive Reed up for White Noise for a two-count.

Reed hits a big sit out power bomb to take back over control of things, but not for long, as Sheamus shifts the momentum back in his favor and picks up the win. After the match, we see Reed about to sneak attack Sheamus from behind, but Pete Dunne prevents it.

Sheamus goes to thank him, but Dunne again wants nothing to do with him, walking away. When Sheamus turns, Dunne hits the ring and attacks Sheamus from behind. With Sheamus still down, Reed climbs the top-rope and hits a big Tsunami.

Winner: Sheamus

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Backstage, we see Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley catching up until Dom-Dom asks if he can talk to Ripley. He tries making up again, but again she isn’t trying to hear it. We head to another commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole breaks news regarding the pulled pork sandwiches returning to Bojangles. Big news, folks. Special WWE collector cups included.

Sami Zayn catches up with Ilja Dragunov backstage and the two talk about their main event tonight for the Intercontinental Championship. A lengthy GUNTHER video package airs hyping his upcoming challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. We then see Zelina Vega dropping pipe bombs on Sonya Deville’s forehead and Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler’s Dominik Mysterio-style mustaches.

Inside the arena, Zelina Vega’s theme hits and she makes her way out for our next match of the evening. We head to a pre-match break. When we return, Sonya Deville makes her way out and the bell sounds. This one doesn’t last long, with Deville picking up the win after an assist from Baszler and Stark at ringside. After the match, the beat down continues until Kayden Carter, Katana Chance and Lyra Valkyria make the save.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Damian Priest, GUNTHER Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio approach Damian Priest and ask him why he didn’t warn him about Rhea Ripley being there last week. He says he tried to but he was too busy with Liv Morgan. Up comes “Main Event” Jey Uso asking if the rumors that Rhea Ripley is single are true. Dom is talked into fighting Uso later by Priest. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Adam Pearce in the locker room talking to some referees when Chad Gable comes in and says he has cracked the code. He says Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. He says he saw them talking last week and wants the details. Pearce says it was private and that Bo is here tonight if Gable wants to talk to him. Gable says he’s gonna call him out later and handle things himself like always.

Inside the arena we hear “All rise!” as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest makes his way out to the ring for his scheduled face-to-face showdown with GUNTHER ahead of their upcoming title tilt at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland. Cole points out they’ve never competed one-on-one before but they will at this year’s SummerSlam premium live event on August 3.

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

Priest says he’s got a match against Braun Strowman, but everyone knows what is advertised for tonight, so he wants to do it right now. He calls out GUNTHER. The theme for “The Ring General” hits and out he comes. The two take turns in a typical promo battle, insulting each other, with GUNTHER calling Priest street trash. They have a very rough face-to-face, nose-to-nose push-fest until Braun Strowman’s theme hits.

As Strowman makes his way to the ring, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso and Adam Pearce talking. Uso vs. Dom is made for later tonight. Up comes Bron Breakker, who is critical of Pearce for giving Ilja Dragunov a shot at Sami Zayn tonight. He tells him he’s gonna beat them both up.

Pearce says he anticipated that so he calls a ton of security to make sure he leaves. Back inside the arena, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with Priest vs. Strowman in our next match of the evening. Strowman out-muscles Priest in their first lock-up and then flexes and roars to boast that fact. Strowman continues to dominate the action.

He knocks Priest out to the floor and calls for the Strowman Express around the ringside area. Priest ends up sending him over the barricade as he charged at him. Strowman clutches his leg and yells in pain as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Strowman fights in the lead until his knee gives out. Priest hits his South of Heaven chokeslam on the big man for the win.

After the match, GUNTHER’s theme hits and out he comes as Priest is celebrating his win. GUNTHER walks right up to him and chops the hell out of him. Priest blasts him back and sends GUNTHER retreating from the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

