Theme song announced for WWE Summerslam, how NXT will kick off tomorrow

Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall.

Btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse… pic.twitter.com/IBGfSoydZY

— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2024