Theme song announced for WWE Summerslam, how NXT will kick off tomorrow

Jul 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H announces JellyRoll’s “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall as the theme songs for SummerSlam. Triple H also hints JellyRoll will perform live at the event.

– Just announced…

