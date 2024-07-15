Theme song announced for WWE Summerslam, how NXT will kick off tomorrow
– Triple H announces JellyRoll’s “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall as the theme songs for SummerSlam. Triple H also hints JellyRoll will perform live at the event.
Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall.
Btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse… pic.twitter.com/IBGfSoydZY
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2024
– Just announced…
The Six-Man Tag Team Match between Gallus and The Rascalz will KICK OFF #WWENXT tomorrow night!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gv6k1w9B3q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 15, 2024