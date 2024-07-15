Slammiversary 2024 in Montreal sold out

This week’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view is now sold out.

To be held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, the Event Brite listing for tickets shows that there are none left for sale.

The Verdun Auditorium holds a maximum of 4,000 seats so this will end up being TNA’s most-attended event in a very long time.

The promotion is experiencing some sort of a resurgence over the past few months, with their stars appearing on NXT and vice versa.

