Battle of the Belts XI set for July 27

Battle of the Belts XI will be taking place on Saturday, July 27, immediately following the conclusion of the live Collision. It will air on TNT from 10PM to 11PM ET.

This episode will come from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where AEW will soon start a residency for Collision and Ring of Honor.

That residency will start this weekend with the July 20 episode and will run for a month, ending with the August 17 Collision.

AEW will also have the Ring of Honor pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor from that same arena on July 26, a day before they have the three-hour block with Collision and BotB.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

