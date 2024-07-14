WWE Supershow Summer Tour Results / Monterrey, Mx / Sun Jul 14, 2024

Jul 14, 2024 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from Arena Monterrey:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick and pinfall.

Bayley / Bianca Belair / Jade Cargill defeat Liv Morgan / Shayna Baszler / Tiffany Stratton.

The LWO: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat Dominick Mysterio and Carlito.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso.

Stephanie Vaquer defeats Isla Dawn.

The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa / Tama Tonga / Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeats Randy Orton / LA Knight / Andrade.

Main Event: WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Santos Escobar.

Thanks to @GuttyAllo and @WresNutshell in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM

