WWE Supershow Summer Tour Results / Monterrey, Mx / Sun Jul 14, 2024
The Complete Results from Arena Monterrey:
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick and pinfall.
Bayley / Bianca Belair / Jade Cargill defeat Liv Morgan / Shayna Baszler / Tiffany Stratton.
The LWO: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat Dominick Mysterio and Carlito.
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso.
Stephanie Vaquer defeats Isla Dawn.
The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa / Tama Tonga / Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeats Randy Orton / LA Knight / Andrade.
Main Event: WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Santos Escobar.
Thanks to @GuttyAllo and @WresNutshell in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM