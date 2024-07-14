WWE Supershow Results / Mexico City, Mx / Sat Jul 13, 2024

The Complete Results from Arena CDMX:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick and pinfall.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Shayna Baszler with the Oblivion and pinfall.

Rey Mysterio defeats Dominick Mysterio via D.Q. due to interference by Carlito. Dragon Lee makes the save, and a tag team match is made.

The LWO: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat Carlito and Dominick Mysterio.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Bianca Belair with a quick roll-up pinfall. After the match, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton attempts to cash in on Bayley but is stopped by Belair.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso with the South of Heaven slam and pinfall.

Stephanie Vaquer debuts for WWE and defeats Isla Dawn. Dawn asks for another challenger.

Jade Cargill defeats Isla Dawn.

The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa / Tama Tonga / Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeats Randy Orton / LA Knight / Andrade.

Main Event: WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Santos Escobar.

