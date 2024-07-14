WWE reportedly signs female Australian grappler

WWE reportedly signs South Australian star 24 year old Delta, enhancing their women’s division with top international talent. Wrestling insiders compare Delta to a young Rhea Ripley, praising her in-ring prowess and charismatic persona.

Delta did a try out for the WWE back in February at the Elimination Chamber show in Perth before the event took place amongst several Australian talents. Delta’s final match in Australia took place in Adelaide over the weekend, signaling her imminent move to either WWE or AEW. The belief is that WWE has landed her, signing what some call a modern-day version of Luna Vachon.

“Delta is a legitimate badass, and her signing is a massive win for WWE,” one fan commented on social media. Another remarked, “Delta is probably better than Rhea Ripley was when she first entered WWE. She’s going to make a huge impact.” Delta’s journey from the Australian wrestling circuit to what could be the global stage of WWE marks a significant milestone in her career.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

