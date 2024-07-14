WWE News and Notes

Jul 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Rey Mysterio has competed in 33 matches on WWE TV and PLE’s. He now hold the record for most televised matches by a Superstar after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

– Speaking of Mysterio, Masked Bayley posing with Rey in Mexico

Triple H noted:

– Former WWE star Donovan Dijak has achieved a significant milestone by winning his first championship in six years. On Saturday, Dijak captured the Ryse Wrestling Grand Championship, marking a triumphant return to championship glory. Ryse Wrestling celebrated the victory with a tweet and photo of the new champion.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

La Catalina

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal