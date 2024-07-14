WWE News and Notes

– Since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Rey Mysterio has competed in 33 matches on WWE TV and PLE’s. He now hold the record for most televised matches by a Superstar after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

– Speaking of Mysterio, Masked Bayley posing with Rey in Mexico

– Triple H noted:

#WWESpeed is averaging an astounding 1.5 million views per episode on @X. 20 episodes in, and we’re just getting started. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/EdepuTC5lC — Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2024

– Former WWE star Donovan Dijak has achieved a significant milestone by winning his first championship in six years. On Saturday, Dijak captured the Ryse Wrestling Grand Championship, marking a triumphant return to championship glory. Ryse Wrestling celebrated the victory with a tweet and photo of the new champion.

OMG!! Donovan Dijak just won the Ryse Grand Championship!!@Dijakfye pic.twitter.com/oXr154lOYv — Ryse Wrestling (@rysewrestling) July 14, 2024

