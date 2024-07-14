Ospreay documentary chronicles final matches with NJPW & Rev Pro before AEW move

Jul 14, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

A 40-minute documentary on Will Ospreay’s final days with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Revolution Pro has been uploaded on YouTube.

Titled Will Ospreay: Closing My Chapter, it is produced by Mark Ashley Films and chronicles the Brit’s last matches with the two promotions ahead of his full-time move to All Elite Wrestling.

“I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro. To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man,” Ospreay wrote. “Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much.”

The AEW International champion thanked Ashley for capturing and editing the documentary which you can see below.

