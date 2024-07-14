Notes on a Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and a female talent signs with AEW

Fightful reports Rachael Ellering has signed with AEW/ROH.

– Rossy Ogawa on when Giulia is expected to go to WWE:

“The date for going there hasn’t been decided yet, so she will be with us until then. Giulia has said that she wants to fight various wrestlers during this time, so I’m thinking of having her face off against or pair up with all the wrestlers in our company.”

Stephanie Vaquer getting some respect from Damian Priest before her debut in Mexico City …

