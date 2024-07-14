Donald Trump shot, Glenn Jacobs posts Trump’s response (updated)
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot at during a rally that was being held in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
I used to think Brock Lesnar was the baddest dude that I'd ever met. After yesterday, I'm pretty sure it's Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Do2YDHr38Y
Just to address this since EVERYONE is asking–no, I can't relate my real feelings on this or I would be speaking to a variety of federal agencies. Use your imagination, and then double that, and you've got it. https://t.co/wWNL9PmCao
Opinions about this don’t matter. The reality is that the election’s just a formality now.