Donald Trump shot, Glenn Jacobs posts Trump’s response (updated)

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot at during a rally that was being held in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

I used to think Brock Lesnar was the baddest dude that I'd ever met. After yesterday, I'm pretty sure it's Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Do2YDHr38Y — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 14, 2024

Just to address this since EVERYONE is asking–no, I can't relate my real feelings on this or I would be speaking to a variety of federal agencies. Use your imagination, and then double that, and you've got it. https://t.co/wWNL9PmCao — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 14, 2024

