WWE Women’s Champion Bayley on a potential Evolution 2 premium live event:

“Yes. Why not? Like I was saying, there’s just so many women.

“The thing about the first one is we had many girls from NXT for one, which they got to showcase on a bigger stage, but they had so many women from the past, kind of like the first Rumbles, because we didn’t have enough women to fill up these matches, but now we do.

“I think it would be so cool to give everyone on Raw and everyone on #SmackDown a part of that show, Evolution 2. You can bring girls in from NXT, you can bring girls in, we just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT, TNA girls, whatever that connection is there, we can bring different girls in.

“You can bring someone in from the past if they’re up for it to do a little something, but we have such a stacked roster right now where we can hold down a show on our own, another PLE on our own, and it’s been so many years, but I think it’s time because it is a different era.”

