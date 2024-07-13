WWE News and Notes

– According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer daily update, WWE currently has no plans to change Stephanie Vaquer’s name but that could change in the future.

– While speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Roman Reigns’ status for SummerSlam. Sapp noted that while it is assumed Reigns would return at SummerSlam, it is not confirmed. It’s assumed but not confirmed.

– WWE talent are reportedly said to be “not surprised” by the high rate of injury in AEW due to not wrestling frequently enough.

“There have been WWE talents who have told me they are not surprised at the high injury rate that sometimes happens at All Elite Wrestling because those talents are not consistently wrestling all the time in comparison to a WWE talent. They are wrestling on Wednesday and then maybe they’re wrestling on a Saturday, and unless they’re choosing to do independents they’re not doing anything else.” (Source: PWInsider)

– Looks like WWE is coming to ‘Call of Duty’ Season 5 starting July 24th.

