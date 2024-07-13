Willow Nightingale wins the CMLL title, plus Mercedes Mone and Trent notes

Jul 13, 2024

– Fightful reports Trent has been sidelined with an injury for most of this Summer. This obviously means he is currently not cleared to compete in the ring.

Willow Nightingale defeated Viva Van & Lluvia to become new CMLL Women’s Champion

– According to Dave Meltzer, Jennifer Pepperman is Mercedes Mone’s go-to-person in AEW, but she’s working with more than Mercedes.

Pepperman has gotten praised for her work on promos in the Mercedes/Britt Baker segment as well as for many other men and women, with Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay being two of the most notable.

