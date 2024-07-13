Willow Nightingale wins the CMLL title, plus Mercedes Mone and Trent notes
– Fightful reports Trent has been sidelined with an injury for most of this Summer. This obviously means he is currently not cleared to compete in the ring.
– Willow Nightingale defeated Viva Van & Lluvia to become new CMLL Women’s Champion
EXCLUSIVE: TONIGHT on @NJPWWorld, @WillowWrestles walked out of @NJPWGlobal & @CMLL_Oficial Fantasticamania as #CMLL World Women's Champion! Willow gives her thoughts! pic.twitter.com/0L1qgaaXyr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024
BIG BABE LUCHA LIBRE
INTERNATIONAL CHAMP✨ pic.twitter.com/KluTBdebOL
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 14, 2024
– According to Dave Meltzer, Jennifer Pepperman is Mercedes Mone’s go-to-person in AEW, but she’s working with more than Mercedes.
Pepperman has gotten praised for her work on promos in the Mercedes/Britt Baker segment as well as for many other men and women, with Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay being two of the most notable.