Video: Motor City Machine Guns wave goodbye as indie run comes to an end ahead of big move

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns have seemingly waved goodbye to the independent scene after their last match yesterday at the Prestige Wrestling: Combat Clash PDX.

Sabin and Shelley squared off against each other with Sabin pulling the victory. The two hugged each other and then waved to the ground goodbye as the announcers made it clear they will be moving on to bigger things.

The MCMG wrestled for TNA Wrestling until April of this year when their contracts expired. They did appear once for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in 2022 and there were rumors that they were heading to AEW but WWE also offered them a deal.

It remains to be seen where the two former decorated TNA champions will end up.

Chris Sabin defeated Alex Shelley at tonight's Prestige Wrestling show, and it looked like their run on the indies is just about over. They seemed to say goodbye to the fans. MCMG are definitely heading somewhere big.

pic.twitter.com/Xc5aoJgAOl — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 13, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

