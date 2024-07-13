NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Fri Jul 12, 2024

The Complete Results from Alan Jay Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Chase U: Andre Chase / Ridge Holland / Riley Osborne defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Tavion Heights / Myles Borne.

Brinley Reece and Tatum Paxley defeat Ajiea Lee Hargrave and Destinee Brown.

Eddy Thorpe defeats Lexis King Via D.Q.

Jakara Jackson defeats Kendall Gray.

Je’Von Evans defeats Mark Coffey.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Gallus: Joe Coffey and Wolfgang.

The Family: Tony D’Angleo and Luca Crusifino defeat Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors.

Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacy Jayne defeat Karmen Petrovic / Thea Hail / Kelani Jordan.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Lash Legend.

Main Event: NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Duke Hudson.

