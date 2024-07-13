Likely landing spot for WWE’s Survivor Series

Jul 13, 2024 - by James Walsh

Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE…

”Source: WWE has had significant discussions about bringing the 2024 Survivor Series to Los Angeles at the brand new Intuit Dome on Saturday, November 30th. The Intuit Dome, located across from SoFi Stadium, will officially open on August 15th with a Bruno Mars concert.”

The arena has a listed capacity of 18,000. It’s unknown if the War Games concept will be brought back for a third straight year.

