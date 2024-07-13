Cody Rhodes’ new series What Do You Wanna Talk About? premieres on YouTube

Cody Rhodes’ new series, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, has premiered on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Presented by Wheatley American Vodka, the series features a different WWE Superstar sitting down with Rhodes in his bus discussing a variety of subjects.

The first guest is none other than WWE Women’s champion Bayley, who tackles topics such as her upbringing, struggles in her career so far, advocating for another all-women show Evolution, and more.

