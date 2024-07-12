WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland Main Event Set For PLE On August 3

The main event for WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” at SummerSlam: Cleveland next month looks to be official.

Coming out of the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, it was announced that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, and is also currently advertising Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s title, GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title, as well as LA Knight vs. Logan Paul for the WWE United States title.

Join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland results coverage.

Cody wants Solo for the Championship at SummerSlam!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/hiDB8SF9Ty — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) July 13, 2024

RANDY THROUGH THE TABLE!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/XCpHwWDMdU — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) July 13, 2024

Rhodes is being forced to watch Orton get destroyed by The Bloodline#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ywra4Mk3VE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

