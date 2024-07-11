Updates on Stephanie Vaquer and the Motor City Machine Guns

– Earlier this week, Alex Shelley took to Instagram to salute the independent scene and stating he may have had his last match for Beyond Wrestling for a while, whilst WWE Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa posted a pic of the Guns on his IG story, prompting fans online to believe the former TNA World Tag Team Champions had reached a deal with WWE. Fightful Select has stated that the MCMG have indeed been in discussions with major companies, but could not comment on whether the team have signed deals anywhere or not.

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, “the belief” is that WWE intends to introduce Stephanie Vaquer to the audience at their upcoming live event in Mexico City. The event is scheduled to take place at Arena CMDX on July 13, followed by another live event at Arena Monterrey on July 14.

Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 10, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

