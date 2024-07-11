– Update on Kevin Sullivan. His daughter Nicole shared this picture and update from over the weekend, “We were able to go outside for a short period and am trying my best to make this a part of his daily routine. Thanks for all the support and well wishes. I am so grateful.” Kevin is now out of ICU but has a long recovery ahead. There is a GoFund Me set up to help with his medical expenses. Please keep Kevin, Nicole and their family in your thoughts and prayers.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

