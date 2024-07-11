TNA Wrestling headlines Friday night action at WrestleCade

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WrestleCade on November 29th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Turning Point will air live on the TNA+ app on Friday, November 29th from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina – at the annual WrestleCade fan convention, a three-day family-friendly mega-event for pro wrestling fans.

Turning Point will air live on the TNA+ app, featuring multiple championship matches. TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Tickets for Turning Point will go on-sale on Thursday, July 25th, at www.wrestlecade.com/schedule. Matches for Turning Point will be announced this fall.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Winston-Salem, including Moose, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Ash By Elegance and others.

Also scheduled to wrestle in Winston-Salem: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), A.J. Francis, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Steve Maclin and Xia Brookside, among others.

“We are excited to bring TNA Wrestling back to WrestleCade weekend,” Tracy Myers and Brian Hawks, co-owners of WrestleCade Entertainment, said in a joint statement. “Our 12th annual event is a staple in Winston-Salem, North Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend with more than 8,000 fans expected to attend.”

WrestleCade features live wrestling events, appearances by more than 150 wrestlers, plus podcasts airing live from the convention, Q&A sessions and more. The 2024 WrestleCade runs November 29 through December 1.

“We know TNA Wrestling will put on a fantastic event with its amazing roster,” Hawks said.

