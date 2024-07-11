TNA News and Notes
– TNA’s Turning Point returns on Friday November 29th.
– Izzi Dame answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge…
.@WWENXT's @izzi_wwe answers @JordynneGrace's TNA Knockouts World Championship Open Challenge!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
Grace defeated Izzi Dame to retain the Knockouts Title.
– The Hardys are booked for next week…
Starting next week on #TNAiMPACT, The Hardys are on a mission to cement their status as The GOATs! https://t.co/AhqURyinUh
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2024
– Title match announced for Slammiversary..
ICYMI: @MrsAIPAlisha and @mashaslamovich will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team titles against @DaniLuna_pro & @JodyThreat at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/yL6sSRpKP5 pic.twitter.com/lj6AaGYvFs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 11, 2024