TNA News and Notes

Jul 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– TNA’s Turning Point returns on Friday November 29th.

– Izzi Dame answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge…

Grace defeated Izzi Dame to retain the Knockouts Title.

– The Hardys are booked for next week…

– Title match announced for Slammiversary..

