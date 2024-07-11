Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results

Spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Collision spoilers for the Saturday, July 13 episode —

Konosuke Takeshita defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington. Don Callis asked Billington to join The Don Callis Family after the match, but he declined. Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher beat down Billington after the rejection, and FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler ran in to save.

Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn defeated three enhancement talents.

Christopher Daniels stripped The Bang Bang Gang of the AEW Unified Trios Championship and announced The Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy for the vacant titles at a show to be announced.

Roderick Strong defeated ROH’s Dalton Castle.

Nyla Rose defeated enhancement talent Ava Lawless.

Top Flight’s Darius Martin & Dante Martin defeated two members of Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Anthony Ogogo).

Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron.

The Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly after Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy.

