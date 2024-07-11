Notes on Tomohiro Ishii, Mariah May, Bryan Danielson, and George Skittle

– Tony Khan announced that since Tomohiro Ishii isn’t wrestling in this year’s G1 Climax.

– AEW posted the aftermath of the brutal betrayl…

– Bryan Danielson after winning the Owen Hart cup tournament…

EXCLUSIVE! The WINNER of the 2024 Men's #OwenHartCup Tournament @BryanDanielson fights through immense pain to share his feelings on his road forward to Wembley and #AEWAllIn! pic.twitter.com/avX1sgNGE2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

– Fun clip of 49ers star George Kittle on The Rich Eisen show today where he discussed his Wrestlemania appearance and interaction with the Eagles’ Big Dom

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

