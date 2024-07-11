Nikki Garcia would come out of retirement to face Britt Baker

Jul 11, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Says She’d Return To Action To Face AEW’s Britt Baker…

Baker was a guest on a live stage recording for The Nikki & Brie Show Podcast, where The Hall of Famer said she was open to the idea of coming out of retirement to face Baker. Garcia also revealed she has planned to return to action in the future.

Garcia said, “I would come out of retirement for you, I would love nothing more. You know what? This is my one thing: Doing a comeback, because I do wanna do a comeback in a few years…”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show Podcast

