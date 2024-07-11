Kayla Braxton’s first post WWE project revealed

Jul 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: @craigambrosio

Kayla Braxton is already making waves now that she is done with WWE.

The former ring announcer revealed on social media that she just wrapped filming on a feature film. She writes, “Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”

