Kayla Braxton’s first post WWE project revealed

Kayla Braxton is already making waves now that she is done with WWE.

The former ring announcer revealed on social media that she just wrapped filming on a feature film. She writes, “Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”

Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/3Bo8R5tyrk — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) July 10, 2024

