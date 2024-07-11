Racial claim against Hulk Hogan

Jul 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Influencer Essence Jenai is claiming Hulk Hogan canceled her brand ambassador contract with Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’ after realizing she was black.

She was told the rest of the events were canceled only to see the next day she was replaced by white women and events still happening.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Penny Banner

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal