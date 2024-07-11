Racial claim against Hulk Hogan

Influencer Essence Jenai is claiming Hulk Hogan canceled her brand ambassador contract with Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’ after realizing she was black.

She was told the rest of the events were canceled only to see the next day she was replaced by white women and events still happening.

Hulk Hogan cancels contract with brand ambassador after he finds out she's black

Hulk Hogan has been accused of firing an ambassador due to their ethnicity. Essence Jenai, pic.twitter.com/bIIilicL3U — Ayo Shyne (@Iam__supreme__) July 7, 2024

