CMLL and NJPW reportedly upset with Stephanie Vaquer’s abrupt departure

Both CMLL and NJPW were very upset over Stephanie Vaquer’s abrupt departure from Mexico.

CMLL was very upset because of what happened, and also they had never been targeted in this way by WWE. When Vaquer gave her notice, the idea was to come to San Jose and drop the title. She didn’t do that.

New Japan was very upset because when they first announced the FantasticaMania show in San Jose, Vaquer was in the first batch of people announced, and they have been advertised for months.

AEW wasn’t happy because they did want Vaquer and they made an offer to her, but she went with WWE. That’s the place she wanted to go, but how it happened was not well received.

