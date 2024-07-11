AJ Styles arrives in Tokyo for his Pro Wrestling NOAH match

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has arrived in Japan for his match against Naomichi Marufuji on Saturday, July 13.

The match, for Pro Wrestling NOAH, was announced on June 16 and will take place at the Destination 2024 show from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. It will air on the Abema service, the same service which streams the WWE Network and WWE shows in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Styles has not been seen on WWE television since his Clash at the Castle defeat to Cody Rhodes in an I Quit match in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has arrived in Japan‼️ AJ Styles faces Naomichi Marufuji at the Nippon Budokan on Saturday!@AJStylesOrg #noah_ghc#WWE#DESTINATION2024pic.twitter.com/DQ7xjBDyzY — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 11, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

