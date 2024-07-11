AEW writes Samoa Joe off television

According to a report today by PWInsider, Samoa Joe being written off AEW television by Chris Jericho is likely due to his upcoming commitments for the second season of the Peacock series ‘Twisted Metal,’ set to begin filming in Toronto, Canada later this month.

Sources in the entertainment industry suggest that filming for the series is scheduled to continue at least through October, with intermittent breaks between episodes. This schedule potentially allows Joe a window to make future appearances in wrestling.

Big Bill, Bryan Keith & the FTW Champion 'The Learning Tree' Chris Jericho look ominously as the ambulance with Samoa Joe inside drives away. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @bountykeith | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/stiFnm3kr9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

