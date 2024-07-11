7/8/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Jul 11, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,750,000 viewers this week, down 128,000 viewers compared to the prior week despite coming off the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The show started strong with 1,850,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,780,000 viewers before ending the night with 1,620,000 viewers.

In 18-49, Raw had an average of 0.59 rating, down 0.03 from the prior week and was #1 on cable television by a wide margin.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Penny Banner

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal