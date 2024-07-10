Updates on Stephanie Vaquer, Mace & Mansoor, and Alexa Bliss
– Mace and Mansoor have signed deals with AEW/ROH.
– Fightful reports Stephanie Vaquer was backstage at NXT Heatwave and will be headed to NXT once she starts with WWE. Per Record Mexico, Vaquer is set to join WWE with a multi-year contract.
Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 10, 2024
– Alexa Bliss back in a WWE ring, training for her return.
#alexabliss pic.twitter.com/MRHrwcw7Dz
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 10, 2024