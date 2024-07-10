Updates on Stephanie Vaquer, Mace & Mansoor, and Alexa Bliss

Jul 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mace and Mansoor have signed deals with AEW/ROH.

– Fightful reports Stephanie Vaquer was backstage at NXT Heatwave and will be headed to NXT once she starts with WWE. Per Record Mexico, Vaquer is set to join WWE with a multi-year contract.

Alexa Bliss back in a WWE ring, training for her return.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Xena

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal